Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18,220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares during the period.

FLTR stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

