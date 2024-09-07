Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

