Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.