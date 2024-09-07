Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

