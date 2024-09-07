Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,140 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,171,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,393,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 379,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,894,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

