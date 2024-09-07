Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $19,935,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 563,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,003,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

