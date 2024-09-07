NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 13.7% Higher

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 966,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,368,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 302,351 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

