Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,715 shares of company stock worth $1,449,070. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.