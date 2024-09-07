Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.