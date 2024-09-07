Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Oklo Stock Performance
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter.
About Oklo
AltC Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Oklo Inc
