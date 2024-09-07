Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $189.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $184.82 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

