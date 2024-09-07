One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

One Heritage Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.