One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $59.11. 110,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,640. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

