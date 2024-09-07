One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

