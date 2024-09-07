One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,467 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

