One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,274 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after buying an additional 767,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. 5,341,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.