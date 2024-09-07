OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
OAEM opened at $28.78 on Friday. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.
OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
