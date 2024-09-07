Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) PT Raised to $36.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OS. Guggenheim started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.07.
In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last 90 days.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
