Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
