Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BJAN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

