Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $123.09 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

