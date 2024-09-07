Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS XJH opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

