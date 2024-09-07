Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

ISCG opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

