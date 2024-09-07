Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

DFEV stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $598.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

