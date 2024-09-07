OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.57. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 668,459 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

