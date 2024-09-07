Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Up 3%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 8,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 218,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.
Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
