O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,119.18. 325,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,251. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,091.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,068.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

