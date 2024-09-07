Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Insider Sells A$1,890,500.00 in Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Frank Calabria sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.95 ($6.77), for a total transaction of A$1,890,500.00 ($1,286,054.42).

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

