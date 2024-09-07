Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 591,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 421,435 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $965.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Orion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $939,265 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 640,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Orion by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 93,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

