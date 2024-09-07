Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BATS INDA traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $56.51. 5,968,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

