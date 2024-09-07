Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

RGLD stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $134.04. 180,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,938. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $142.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.54.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

