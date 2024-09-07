Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 955.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.22. 1,446,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

