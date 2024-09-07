Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $52.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,986.05. The stock had a trading volume of 304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,814.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,660.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,141.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.