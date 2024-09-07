Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64,189 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 331,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,335. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

