Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 741,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

