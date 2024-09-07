Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

ORLY traded down $18.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,119.18. 325,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,091.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,068.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.