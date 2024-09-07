Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MOS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 5,409,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

