Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259.40 ($3.41).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,392.98). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 414 shares of company stock valued at $44,814. 34.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
