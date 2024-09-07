Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259.40 ($3.41).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:ONT opened at GBX 142 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.77.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,392.98). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 414 shares of company stock valued at $44,814. 34.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.