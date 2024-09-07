PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Scotiabank

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.91.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.