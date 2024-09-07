Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,394 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. 154,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.