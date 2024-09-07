Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 3,309,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

