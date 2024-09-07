Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,337,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.