Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,331. The firm has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average is $269.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,464,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

