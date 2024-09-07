Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $333,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 200.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

