Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $65.55 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $65,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,358,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 1,169,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,379. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

