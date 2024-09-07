Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 7,116,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

