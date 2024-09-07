Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,762. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $161.45. The stock had a trading volume of 234,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,275. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

View Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.