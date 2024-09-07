Patron Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PH traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,527. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

