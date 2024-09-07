Patron Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,163,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $246.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

