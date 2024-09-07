Patron Partners LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9,080.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $247.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

