Patron Partners LLC Has $258,000 Position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000.

SRVR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $490.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

